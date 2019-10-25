Jimmy Graham: I know my time will come in Packers offense

In August, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham said he was “about as fired up as I’ve ever been to go and shut a lot of people up” with his play during the 2019 season.

The first seven games of the season haven’t done much to silence those who think Graham’s play has fallen off significantly since his best days. Graham has 18 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns on the year, which puts him on pace for his fewest catches and yards since his rookie season in 2010.

Graham said Thursday that he cares about the Packers being 6-1 and doesn’t ” really check stats.” While that may be the case, Graham also seems to know he hasn’t produced as much as hoped and that a season-high 65 receiving yards last week is a reason to believe better days are coming.

“I know my time will come,” Graham said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “Last week, we were able to connect on some of those times. Hopefully we can just kind of keep building on that, and I take hold of those opportunities when those opportunities present themselves.”

Graham posted a season-high 65 receiving yards and a touchdown last weekend, which would look pretty good as a weekly line for the Packers. A look at his overall time in Green Bay suggests that hitting those targets regularly isn’t particularly likely.