Jimmy Graham dealing with ankle injury for Seahawks

Through two games this season, Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham has four catches for nine yards on a total of 10 targets.

While an ankle injury sustained in the second quarter of Sunday’s 12-9 victory over the San Francisco 49ers affected his overall ability to perform, Graham still has struggled to make an impact through Seattle’s first two games.

“He hasn’t had many opportunities to do much so far,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He hasn’t caught a lot of balls because we haven’t got a lot to him. The balls he’s got have been a lot of short stuff that’s happened so far. That’s the way it’s gone.”

Two of Graham’s four catches have come behind the line of scrimmage as Wilson was avoiding a pass rush and looking for any option available. Carroll said Graham had a “hard game” in Seattle’s opener against Green Bay. It didn’t get any easier against the 49ers.

“He’s got a sore ankle,” Carroll said. “We’ve got to figure out what that means. We don’t know yet.”

49ers safety Eric Reid rolled up on the back of his left leg from behind on a run play in the second quarter. Graham briefly left the game to be evaluated before returning to the lineup.

“It certainly (affected him). We had some stuff going to him early and it didn’t hook up and he was not 100 percent but he finished and did a great job of doing that. But he was banged up.”

Carroll said Graham has not been ruled out for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans. While the injury certainly had an impact, four catches for nine yards through two games is not the type of production Seattle is looking for from the highest-paid tight end in the league in 2017.