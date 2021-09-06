Jimmy Garoppolo's vocal leadership, cadence benefit 49ers' offense

49ers' offense benefits from Jimmy G's vocal leadership originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance might have the arm strength and mobility, but Jimmy Garoppolo has the voice.

Garoppolo will start for the 49ers in their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. While coach Kyle Shanahan has not made it official, he has said as much since the opening of training camp.

One area where Garoppolo’s experience in the NFL shows is simply how he projects the signals at the line of scrimmage.

“They are definitely different people,” 49ers right guard Daniel Brunskill said of Garoppolo and Lance. “Jimmy’s cadence is more pronounced. He’s been in the league a long time, so he’s got that real deep voice. He’s very loud and straightforward with his cadence.”

When the 49ers make the switch to Lance, the rhythm and volume of his cadence are still something to which the rest of the offense is adjusting.

“Trey is still working on it,” Brunskill said. “His cadence is a little bit off or different. But we’re definitely getting it down. For how much as that kid’s had on his plate and what he’s done out there, he’s doing a great job, so he’s continuing to improve it every time and as it gets going, it’s going to be normal for him.”

The cadence of the quarterback will be tested from the beginning of the season, as the 49ers open Week 1 at the Detroit Lions and domed Ford Field.

“With Jimmy, how loud he is, it makes it easy because we can go on the road and use our normal cadence,” Brunskill said. “That’s huge for us because silent cadence is harder to use.”

The vocal projections of the two quarterbacks are just one area in which there is an adjustment going from Garoppolo to Lance.

The run plays the 49ers call with Lance at quarterback are generally a little more complex, Brunskill said. But the opposing defense has it more difficult.

“When Trey comes out there, now their brains are scrambling,” Brunskill said. “They have to think about what we’re going to do. Are we going to run our zone-read game or is he out there to pass? What are we doing with him? Are we just running our normal offense? It will make it way harder on other defenses to think about. So it gives us a lot of options.

“You might think when Trey comes in that something’s up. But at the same time, Trey can run our normal offense. So it doesn’t change much for us.”

