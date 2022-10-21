Jimmy Garoppolo's trust-building helping 49ers' offense find its groove

Garoppolo, 49ers' offense finding groove by building trust originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers' offense is on the right path and it only is a matter of time before they are clicking on all cylinders.

Garoppolo and the offense have had moments of looking like the high-powered unit they were forecasted to be prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season. After all, with All-Pro players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams, along with fullback Kyle Juszczyk and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the roster, it appeared to be a recipe for success.

Now, sitting with a record of 3-3, things have not quite worked out as they had planned.

“You could go a number of different directions with that but I think starts with us as players,” Garoppolo told reporters on Thursday. “We just have to execute better. It sounds pretty cliche but there were some easy plays that we left out there on Sunday that we should have made, that we’ve made in the past.”

Injuries to key players obviously have had an effect on the group. Garoppolo himself didn’t participate in OTAs or training camp and the lack of reps together on the field was evident at first. In the 49ers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 6, the club was shut out in the second half.

Still, the veteran quarterback believes it is only a matter of time.

“It’s one of those things, you got to be on the same page, do the little things,” Garoppolo said. “The little things in practice that transfer over to the game. I think that plays a big part of it. I think there’s a trust factor. We are moving in the right direction. We just need to make that happen quicker rather than later.”

The offense made multiple mistakes last Sunday. The dropped passes, penalties and turnovers were too much for the 49ers to overcome, but Garoppolo believes that building trust with his skill position players is going to prove its importance soon.

“There are just certain plays that where there is a trust factor,” Garoppolo explained. “I think it plays a big part in any offense. Just between the skills guys and the quarterback. There’s a trust factor and it’s not just given either. You got to earn that stuff. You got to earn that in here, in the locker room, out on the field, away from the facility, whatever you do.”

Garoppolo will need all of his skill players to be on the same page in order to keep up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

