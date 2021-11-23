Jimmy Garoppolo's resurgence fueling 49ers' late NFC playoff push

Jimmy G's resurgence fueling 49ers' late playoff push originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a rough start had many fans clamoring for Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo has flipped the script on his 2021 NFL season over the past few weeks.

Since the 49ers' trip to Garoppolo's hometown and win over the Chicago Bears, Garoppolo's numbers have improved dramatically.

Over the last month (since his return to hometown Chicago), Jimmy Garoppolo has been by far the most efficient QB in football and also one of the most accurate. #49ers pic.twitter.com/ZOBGT4O0yR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 22, 2021

The Pro Football Focus data certainly backs up the improvement from Garoppolo.

Garoppolo's resurgence continues...



PFF Overall Grade:

Weeks 1-7: 56.8 (T-28th out of 32)

Weeks 8-11: 85.7 (1st)



Over the last four weeks, he also leads the NFL in passer rating (113.2), yards per attempt (9.2), and EPA/play. #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) November 22, 2021

After a 2-4 start, the 49ers have gone 3-1 since that Week 8 trip to the Windy City.

Mistake-free football also has turned the tide for the 49ers, as the offense has not turned the ball over in each of the last two games. The 49ers' defense, which had just one takeaway through the first four weeks, has forced two turnovers in each of the last two games.

If Garoppolo can keep this up, the 49ers' playoff push should continue in a pivotal matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

