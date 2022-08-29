Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract makes NFL Twitter implode

Angelina Martin
·2 min read
NFL Twitter implodes after Jimmy G's stunning 49ers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL Twitter was in shambles on Monday afternoon as news of Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract broke.

After months of trade speculation and less than 24 hours before the NFL's deadline for roster cuts, the reaction to such an ending to the saga was warranted.

Whether they were happy, upset or just plain laughing at the entire situation, social media users got to work posting their immediate reaction to its anticlimactic conclusion.

Here's to another year with Garoppolo.

