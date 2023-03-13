Jimmy Garoppolo's reported Raiders contract lights up NFL Twitter

Jimmy G's reported Raiders contract sets NFL Twitter ablaze originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers reportedly has ended, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that the veteran quarterback is joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo is set to replace Derek Carr after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

With one of the top quarterbacks in free agency off the market, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter -- with many excited to see Garoppolo in Vegas both on and off the field.

Raiders fans used to clown Jimmy G for years ðŸ¤£ https://t.co/i2Hw81Becb — Law Murray ðŸ¥ (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 13, 2023

Derek Carr recruited Davante Adams and was shown the door so Josh McDaniels could recruit Jimmy G. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) March 13, 2023

Passer rating as starter w/ McDaniels calling plays:

Jimmy G 119

Brady 98.7

Mac Jones 92.5

Stidham 91.6

Orton 89.6

Cassel 88.4

Carr 86.3

Cam 82.9

Brissett 80.7

Kellen Clemens 73.8

Bradford 70.5

AJ Feeley 67.6

Hoyer 59.4 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 13, 2023

Question here is whether the Raiders still take a QB at seventh overall pick and, if so, does Jimmy G know that. https://t.co/iCC0OFbjGW — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 13, 2023

Jimmy G to the Raiders ALWAYS made sense because of the Josh McDanielâ€™s familiarity. Jimmy G may not be the QB the fans WANTED but his 53-21 record as a starter and 5-2 record in the playoffs puts the Raiders in position to play WINNING FOOTBALL. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 13, 2023

Jimmy G is about to turn Davante Adams' aDOT into SVB stock. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) March 13, 2023

i don't know that much about the NFL but i know that Jimmy G living in Vegas will be fun for him and for the rest of us — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) March 13, 2023

I love the Jimmy G signing for the Raiders pic.twitter.com/0AW4tuy6GA — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 13, 2023

After the emergence of Brock Purdy and the draft capital investment into Trey Lance, the writing was on the wall that San Francisco was moving on from Garoppolo. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old has landed in an ideal situation.

Garoppolo will reunite with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when the two were with the New England Patriots.

The Eastern Illinois product leaves the Bay after 5 1/2 NFL seasons, where he passed for 13,599 yards with 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

