Jimmy Garoppolo's reported Raiders contract lights up NFL Twitter

Eduardo Razo
Jimmy G's reported Raiders contract sets NFL Twitter ablaze originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers reportedly has ended, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source, that the veteran quarterback is joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo is set to replace Derek Carr after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

With one of the top quarterbacks in free agency off the market, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter -- with many excited to see Garoppolo in Vegas both on and off the field.

After the emergence of Brock Purdy and the draft capital investment into Trey Lance, the writing was on the wall that San Francisco was moving on from Garoppolo. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old has landed in an ideal situation.

Garoppolo will reunite with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when the two were with the New England Patriots.

The Eastern Illinois product leaves the Bay after 5 1/2 NFL seasons, where he passed for 13,599 yards with 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

