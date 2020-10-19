Jimmy Garoppolo's performance on touchdown drive produces amazing stat

Jimmy G took advantage of 'YAC Bros' on opening TD drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Looking to rebound from his poor performance in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo got off to a great start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. He completed all four of his pass attempts on the 49ers' opening drive, which culminated with his fifth touchdown pass of the season.

Though Jimmy G totaled 69 passing yards on the drive, his pass-catchers did the vast majority of the work. All four passes were thrown behind the line of scrimmage and combined for negative-20 air yards.

According to Sportsradar, that's the fewest air yards on a touchdown drive in at least the last 10 NFL seasons.

That's the fewest air yards on a TD drive in at least 10 years per @sportradar. Previous low was -15 for Seahawks vs Panthers last season — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 19, 2020

Garoppolo's first "pass" was a forward pitch to Deebo Samuel, who ran down the left sideline for a 35-yard gain. His fourth and final pass attempt of the drive was a near mirror image, as Samuel took the pitch and ran six yards into the right side of the endzone.

YAC Bros just keep running 🏃 pic.twitter.com/8wKcIUyZXd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 19, 2020

Deebo takes it in for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/IUgv2vVcOt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 19, 2020

Samuel's receptions bookended a 10-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk and a 16-yard reception by George Kittle. All told, the "YAC Bros" totaled 89 yards after the catch on the opening drive.

Garoppolo's first drive might not have had the highest degree of difficulty, but after what happened the last time out, you can be sure he and the 49ers don't care one bit.