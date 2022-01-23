Jimmy Garoppolo's NSFW celebration with Robbie Gould after 49ers stun Packers

Jimmy G has NSFW celebration with Gould after 49ers stun Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Against all odds, Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure stayed alive Saturday, as San Francisco stunned the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field.

Garoppolo helped get the 49ers in position for Robbie Gould to nail a game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired, giving San Francisco a 13-10 victory.

During the celebration, NFL Media's Stacey Dales caught the moment Garoppolo and Gould celebrated together on the snow-covered field in Green Bay.

WARNING: Explicit language used.

Robbie Gould with the game winning field goal to beat the Packers:



â€œDamn that feels good!â€



Jimmy Garoppolo finding him for the embrace:



â€œYouâ€™re a f*cking legend man!â€ pic.twitter.com/89UIc57rST — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 23, 2022

"Man that feels good," Gould said as he carried the game ball.

"You're a f---ing legend man," Garoppolo said as he gave Gould a high-five. "F--k the Packers."

Garoppolo was born in Arlington Heights, IL and played his college ball at Eastern Illinois, so his disdain for the Packers likely runs deep. Beating them at Lambeau in the fashion the 49ers did while advancing to the NFC Championship Game has to feel sweeter for the 30-year-old quarterback.