Jimmy Garoppolo's newfound fiery attitude evident with 49ers

Jimmy G's fiery attitude evident on Day 1 of 49ers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Several of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers teammates have noted his increased intensity and fire during this season's OTAs and training camp.

The media got to witness it firsthand Wednesday.

One of the surprising standouts of 49ers OTAs and Day 1 of training camp has been wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The veteran had a short stint with the team in 2019, but has returned with an intensified focus.

Garoppolo has taken notice.

“He’s looking f--king good, man!” Garoppolo said after practice. “Excuse the language, but he really is. He came in ready and it’s been a lot of fun this first day, and I’m looking forward to the rest of camp with him.”

Exhibit A: Jimmy Garoppolo’s fiery attitude as evidenced by the language in his press conference 😉🤭🙉 pic.twitter.com/24vHTn7Ju2 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) July 28, 2021

The veteran quarterback has returned to the facility with a renewed intensity. Coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Garoppolo had his best OTAs this spring, noting his sharpness and aggressive performance in team drills.

Garoppolo’s fiery behavior has been front and center for all to see. The play-caller cussed not once but twice in his press conference, the other time while discussing his ankle injury, explaining it’s part of playing the game.

“I was pretty bad. ... Surgery was debated, but whenever I can avoid that, I’m going to do it,” Garoppolo said. “We all go through it, we are all battling injuries and s--t like that. It’s part of the game, but the ankle has been feeling great. Honestly, it has, so I’m happy about that.”

Garoppolo laughed when asked about swearing more freely, and he affectionately said to the beat reporters, “It’s because I haven’t seen you guys in a while.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast