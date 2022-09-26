Jimmy Garoppolo's lack of practice bites him on safety in 49ers' Week 3 loss

Jimmy G's lack of practice shows on safety in 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DENVER — After stepping in and looking like a savior in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo was brought back down to reality in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Outside of the 49ers' one touchdown drive on their second possession of the game, Garoppolo looked like what he is -- a quarterback who did not practice during OTAs and training camp. The most egregious error occurred in the second drive of the third quarter when Garoppolo’s lack of situational awareness led to a safety.

On second down, Garoppolo attempted to extend the play while under pressure by Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell. Garoppolo dropped back and stepped out of bounds with both feet as he threw the ball towards the left sideline.

The play being whistled dead due to the safety was the better of the two possible outcomes of the play. Garoppolo’s pass intended for Jeff Wilson was intercepted by Bradley Chubb and returned for a touchdown, which would have given the Broncos the lead.

After the game coach Kyle Shanahan took blame for the botched play.

“That was a tough situation I put him in, that unblocked guy coming,” Shanahan said. “I wish we had time for the big play, could have ditched it, but it was a tough situation I put him in.”

Garoppolo admitted that after the 49ers' only touchdown drive of the game early in the first quarter, the offense was unable to find a rhythm, including on the safety. He explained his perspective.

“I was trying to buy some time for it,” Garoppolo said. “It was a longer developing play. Just a tough situation, the whole thing.”

After Garoppolo’s Week 2 performance it seemed like missing OTAs, training camp and not getting any reps with the first team didn’t have an effect on his play. The lack of time with the group, however, caught up with him in Denver.

“It was kind of my first week with these guys and I just got to get into a rhythm with them,” Garoppolo said. “Especially third down, we were terrible today. I just got to get on the same page with those guys.”

Garoppolo finished the night completing 18 of his 29 attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown pass and one interception. A failed exchange between center Jake Brendel and Garoppolo resulted in a second turnover and a third came on a fumble by Jeff Wilson.

Garoppolo didn’t want to make excuses but missing time on the field as the starter did take its toll on his performance. He was at the team facility during training camp but he was limited to working with trainers on a side field doing rehabilitation work.

“My arm is feeling it right now,” Garoppolo said. “It’s different. You try to do all the practice and preparation you can on the sideline being the No. 2 and then when you get tossed into it -- I got to get in game shape and get rolling now.

“We had a good rhythm last year, we got to get back to that, and we will.”

