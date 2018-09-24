Jimmy Garoppolo's injury leaves the 49ers frustrated, fearful – and looking toward his backup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reuben Foster ducked through the locker room in search of the training room. He just had to see his man, Jimmy Garoppolo.

This was Sunday, just minutes after the San Francisco 49ers’ 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Garoppolo had been knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed what Foster was fearful of – their franchise quarterback might have suffered a torn ACL.

Garoppolo will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury, but based on what Foster saw when he finally found Garoppolo – laying on the table, sad look on his face – he already has a good idea of how that will turn out.

“Hey brother, we got you – just sit down and heal,” Foster, the second-year inside linebacker, told his quarterback. “We’ll fight for you.”

Foster wasn’t looking for a response from Garoppolo, which is good, because he didn’t get much of one.

“He was down,” Foster said after the game. “With an injury like that, you have no choice but to be down.

“I just wanted to let my brother know that I got him. We got him.”

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is carted off the field after injuring his left leg against the Chiefs. (AP)

Indeed, Foster was one of many 49ers who spoke – amidst a mass of bodies in the cramped visitors’ locker room at Arrowhead Stadium – about how they would keep battling, despite their 1-2 record, and how they would surge forward without their $137 million man.

Not that it didn’t hurt. Garoppolo, 26, is both the present and the future for the 49ers, a ready-made star gift-wrapped to them last October by an internally warring Patriots organization that chose The Greatest Quarterback of All Time, Tom Brady, over the unproven young veteran with loads of talent.

And after leading the 49ers to five straight wins following his trade to the Bay Area, expectations were high about what the 49ers could accomplish this year with a full season of Garoppolo playing under one of the game’s brightest young coaches in Shanahan.

Story Continues

That much was clear as fullback Kyle Juszczyk described to Yahoo Sports how he felt when he heard about the expected severity of Garoppolo’s injury after the game. He was in the shower when he found out, coincidentally, from backup C.J. Beathard, who is the next man up.

“It doesn’t look good,” Beathard said in the shower.

After recalling that moment, Juszczyk shook his head.

“It hurts man,” he said. “But it’s football.”

Shanahan often talks about the 24-hour rule where, win or lose, players and coaches have 24 hours to feel some way about whatever happens in a given game. That remains in effect here, though the reality of it is tough to take.

“It’s not going to be fun,” Juszczyk said.

It would be so much easier if they had a villain to blame. Early on, it looked like Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson – the man who delivered the bone-crushing hit near the sideline that knocked Garoppolo out of the game – would be the one, as receiver Pierre Garcon rushed up to Nelson and got in his face following the hit.

“I thought [Jimmy] stepped out of bounds first, and then the guy hit him,” Garcon told Yahoo Sports. Garcon let Nelson and the ref know he shouldn’t have hit Garoppolo, and Garcon was fired up about it, at least until he saw the replay.

“He didn’t step out of bounds,” Garcon said with an emotionless shrug. “He was trying to get more yards, and you can’t fault him for that because it was a crucial point in the game.”

On this sunny Sunday in Kansas City, the football gods did not smile upon the 49ers. But there was a lot of talk afterward about how things could be worse.

In Beathard, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound third-round pick of a year ago, they have someone waiting in the wings who was hand-picked by Shanahan due to his athleticism, ability to throw on the move, bloodlines (his grandfather is Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard) and knack for winning football games at Iowa.

“He’s just like a backyard ballplayer, he just goes out there and scraps and makes plays,” Juszczyk said. “He’s just extremely tough; guys in the locker room love him, they really do. Everyone in the room loves him.”

What’s more, Beathard has NFL experience – he started five games as a rookie – and while he needs to improve his overall numbers (54.9 completion percentage, 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions), he’s the man who actually led the 49ers to their first win last season, despite his 1-4 record as a starting NFL quarterback.

“It gives us hope we got our first win last year with C.J., and we feel like we’re extremely good at running the ball and C.J. is a very mobile QB which plays into our mobile game, and [he] throws a good deep ball which helps with play-action,” Juszczyk added. “So he’s going to do his thing.”

It’s likely that the 49ers’ offense will have to be led by C.J. Beathard (R) after Jimmy Garoppolo (middle), pictured last week, suffered a leg injury in Kansas City. (Getty Images)

He actually did on Sunday, albeit in limited action. Following Garoppolo’s injury, Beathard came in and immediately threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle, a former college teammate.

“We all came in and we were like, ‘Oh yeah, of course, C.J. to Kittle, they’re going to score a touchdown on their first play,'” Juszczyk said. “No one was surprised; they’ve got that Iowa connection for sure.”

The play was nullified due to a penalty on Juszczyk, forcing the 49ers to settle for a field goal that cut the deficit to 38-27 with five minutes left. The 49ers never got the ball back, but it was a solid, albeit brief, appearance for a player who may now be relied upon more than ever.

“We all have the utmost confidence in him,” Kittle said. “He’s going to ball out. He’s a winner and the most competitive person I’ve ever been around in a locker room. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win, and if you have a quarterback like that, who’s going to put all of his time and effort into football, that’s all you really need.”

There’s no doubt the 49ers will need to regroup. Losing a stud quarterback only three games into the season is brutal. A quick stroll through the 49ers’ locker room Sunday proved it as teammates spoke in quiet tones about the likely loss of their offensive leader.

Yet, the beauty of today’s NFL is the undeniable unpredictability of it. What also can’t be denied is the enthusiasm those same players seemed to muster up when talking about Beathard, the man who will likely be charged with keeping the 49ers afloat.

“That’s a hard pill to swallow – that’s Jimmy G,” Foster said, thinking back to his moment in the training room with Garoppolo after Sunday’s game. “But guess what? We got C.J. up next, and C.J. ain’t [average].”

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Broncos rookie surprise ejected for throwing punches

• Illegal helmet hit knocks Titans QB out of game

• Report: Gronk threatened to retire over possible trade

• Bills stun entire NFL with blowout

