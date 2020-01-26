Despite the 49ers finishing with a 13-3 record and advancing to Super Bowl LIV, few NFL pundits seem willing to give Jimmy Garoppolo any credit for the team's success.

The quarterback needed just eight pass attempts to defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, as San Francisco rode a dominant run game and suffocating defensive performance to a 37-20 victory.

Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd isn't among the detractors and voiced his support for Jimmy G ahead of a Super Bowl showdown with reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I don't understand the Jimmy Garoppolo stuff... What is everybody not seeing?" - @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/9g5sgKye3C — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 21, 2020

"He carried this team in the middle of the season when they fell apart physically," Cowherd said on "The Herd" this week. "I'm not a stat guy, I'm an eye guy. Watch the games."

The success of the run game for the Niners this season didn't necessitate a lot of pass-heavy games, but Garoppolo still finished eighth among qualified NFL quarterbacks in passer rating.

[RELATED: 49ers taking entire staff to Super Bowl]

When the 49ers have ended up in a shootout this year, Garoppolo has stepped up.

When they've needed him to just manage the game and make the occasional throw downfield, Garoppolo has stepped up.

No matter what the scenario, Garoppolo has delivered and this 49ers team wouldn't be anywhere near the Super Bowl without his steady leadership guiding the offense.

Jimmy G now has the chance to solidify himself among the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks when he and the Niners take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

How Jimmy Garoppolo's impact on 49ers' offense goes beyond numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area