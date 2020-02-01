Jimmy Garoppolo's high school crafts special message for QB ahead of Super Bowl LIV

NBCSportsChicago.com Staff

The Rolling Meadows High School community will be paying extra attention to Super Bowl LIV.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a 2010 Rolling Meadows graduate, and the 49ers will take on the Chiefs Sunday in Miami. Ahead of the big game, members of the school shared a special message for the 28-year-old signal caller.

That's some legit legit school spirit right there.

Besides Garoppolo, former Bears kicker Robbie Gould is also a 49er. If you aren't sure which team to root for on Sunday, San Francisco could be the way to go.

