Jimmy Garoppolo's fourth-quarter playoff woes haunt 49ers once again

The 49ers have suffered their fair share of heartbreaking losses over the years.

After leading the Los Angeles Rams 17-7 through three quarters in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense once again collapsed in the fourth quarter.

A similar scenario to the crushing Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.

Garoppolo finished Sunday's contest completing 16-of-30 passes for 232 yards with two touchdown passes and one game-sealing interception.

Looking to put away the Rams in the fourth quarter and advance to Super Bowl LVI, Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense were unable to get anything going.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo went 3 for 9 for 30 yards and INT in 4th quarter. In 6 playoff starts Garoppolo has a 28.0 passer rating in the 4th, ranking last among 69 QBs w/ 30+ 4th quarter passes in playoffs since 1991 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 31, 2022

Jimmy G in his last 2 drives of the game:

â¬›ï¸ 1/6 for -3 yards and 1 INT

â¬›ï¸ 1 delay of game penalty pic.twitter.com/x3yhlNnI43 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

San Francisco's playmakers were unable to get involved throughout the fourth quarter.

The last time Deebo Samuel touched the ball was with 12:42 remaining in the game. It was his only touch in the fourth quarter



George Kittle didn't touch the ball once in the fourth quarter and was targeted only one time — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 31, 2022

Elijah Mitchellâ€™s 9 yard run with 12:02 remaining in the 4th quarter was the last play of the game ran by the 49ers offense that netted positive yardage — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) January 31, 2022

Credit, of course, to the Rams' defense, who were physical and bullied the 49ers' offense the entire quarter, not allowing for any of Garoppolo's offensive weapons to get involved.

The 49ers' season came to an end in dramatic fashion, as it did just two years ago.

Sunday's conference title loss will certainly be a tough pill to swallow for the 49ers.