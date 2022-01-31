Jimmy Garoppolo's fourth-quarter playoff woes haunt 49ers once again

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
Jimmy G's fourth-quarter playoff struggles haunt 49ers again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have suffered their fair share of heartbreaking losses over the years. 

After leading the Los Angeles Rams 17-7 through three quarters in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense once again collapsed in the fourth quarter

A similar scenario to the crushing Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.

Garoppolo finished Sunday's contest completing 16-of-30 passes for 232 yards with two touchdown passes and one game-sealing interception. 

Looking to put away the Rams in the fourth quarter and advance to Super Bowl LVI, Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense were unable to get anything going. 

San Francisco's playmakers were unable to get involved throughout the fourth quarter. 

Credit, of course, to the Rams' defense, who were physical and bullied the 49ers' offense the entire quarter, not allowing for any of Garoppolo's offensive weapons to get involved.

The 49ers' season came to an end in dramatic fashion, as it did just two years ago. 

Sunday's conference title loss will certainly be a tough pill to swallow for the 49ers.

