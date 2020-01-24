Jimmy Garoppolo's first encounter with Patrick Mahomes left impression

SANTA CLARA -- In Week 3 of the 2018 season, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 38-27, but more important than the loss alone, the trajectory of the losing club was changed forever.



Late in the fourth quarter, down by 12 points, Jimmy Garoppolo faced a third-and-20 situation. The quarterback scrambled for 13 yards and in the process tore his ACL, ending his season.





There were several impressions made on Garoppolo from the experience but one of the positives was his first interaction with Patrick Mahomes. After the game, Garoppolo was on a cart in the tunnels of Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs quarterback sought out Garoppolo to wish him luck in his recovery.

It's a moment that Garoppolo was asked if he still recalled.

"Absolutely," Garoppolo said. "I didn't even know Pat at the time. For him to come out of his way after the game and wish me luck and everything, just a real class act. The guy is awesome, on the field, off the field, he does it all."

The 49ers went on to finish the 2018 season with a disappointing 4-12 record but an argument could be made that there was a huge positive from those results. The 49ers, in turn, had the second pick in the 2019 NFL draft and were able to select Nick Bosa.

The addition of the Ohio State product, as well as free agent Dee Ford, has added speed to the defensive line. Those two, among other key additions, helped the team to a 13-3 regular season. Subsequently, the club is now preparing for Super Bowl LIV to face off with Chiefs once again, but this time for all the marbles.

The two quarterbacks have not had the chance to interact since that fateful game but Garoppolo still has a lot of respect for the gesture.

"Not really since then, no, but just for him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way."





