Jimmy Garoppolo's consistent calm is vital for the team's mental state

SANTA CLARA - Rain or shine, preseason or playoffs, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is consistently the same person.

It's not because the 49ers quarterback doesn't feel the pressure or know how much the game means, it's just who he is. You simply won't see him yelling at a coach or at players on the sidelines after a botched play or a turnover.

Instead, Garoppolo will be pumping everyone up for their next opportunity to get on the field. Coach Kyle Shanahan knows how important that is for mental state of his team as they head into the NFC Championship game facing the Packers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think it's huge," Shanahan said. "I think that's why our guys follow him in any instance. If Jimmy's struggling or if he's balling, our guys would do anything for Jimmy. That's how he's been since the first day he got here when we traded for him from New England."

Win or lose, Garoppolo seems unflappable.

"He got here and we were an 0-9 team, didn't know much what was going on," Shanahan said. "They just gravitated to him right away. And I've seen nothing change. I've only seen it get stronger."

C.J. Beathard has worked closely with Garoppolo since his arrival and appreciates the starting quarterback's calm demeanor as the team heads into their biggest game of the season.

"Just the way he carries himself all day," Beathard said. "I think that if you go into it with the mentality that, ‘Oh we have to do extra work this week, we have to do more' - you want to just keep doing what you've been doing. What we've been doing is working, staying on top of it."

In his first season, Deebo Samuel has grown into being a playmaker for the offense. With the inevitable mistakes that come with being a rookie, Garoppolo has never gotten frustrated or lost his cool with the receiver or anyone else.

Story continues

"Jimmy has been the same to me in and out the huddle," Samuel said. "He's just really the leader. I never seen Jimmy upset. He's just an energetic guy because he's the leader of the offense. Because if you see a quarterback like that, it's going to rub off on everybody else. So I just feel like he brings great energy to the team. One of the leaders out here.

"I've seen a good bit of people just slamming helmets. I've never seen Jimmy do that. We come off a quick three and out and you see Jimmy on the sidelines ‘Come on, guys, let's get ready for the next drive the next play.' That's really just a really good boost for the team."

Attacking the week just as they have all season, the 49ers kept their practice schedule and plan the same as they prepared to host the Packers. Garoppolo's mentality and behavior have followed suit.

"There's no secret sauce that you can take to win in playoff games." Beathard said. "Just keep doing what you're doing. Jimmy's handled himself really well all week. He's shown a lot of poise and leadership throughout the week not that he doesn't very week, but you can just tell.

"He's the same. It's not like the playoffs are here he's changed. He's the same guy every day."

Jimmy Garoppolo's consistent calm is vital for the team's mental state originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area