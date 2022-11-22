Jimmy Garoppolo's best plays in 4-TD game Week 11
Watch the best plays from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 4-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's 4-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season.
The NFL returns to Mexico City for special Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe his offense's performance against the Patriots defense.
The Cardinals turned the ball over twice and couldn't slow the 49ers' offense. They rushed for 159 yards and Garoppolo had 4 TD passes.
The NFL has touted all the close games it has had this season. Monday night was not one of them. The 49ers dominated the Cardinals, winning 38-10 and leaving the scarlet red and metallic gold-clad fans in Mexico City happy. The 49ers moved to 6-4 and into first place in the NFC West with a [more]
What will Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron remember about scoring his 1000th career point Monday night? Here's what he said after Boston's win over the Lightning.
The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Indianapolis with a win over the Colts, but was it enough for them to remain atop the NFL Power Rankings?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.
Check out how we rank all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 12 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Latavius Murray is as good a running back as you're going to find at this point in the season, but there's plenty of other fantasy players to fill out your lineup.