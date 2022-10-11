Jimmy Garoppolo's awkward 49ers situation to be Hollywood movie, QB jokes

Jimmy G jokes awkward 49ers situation will be Hollywood movie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's past year with the 49ers might be a story best told in Hollywood.

"The script is still being written," Garoppolo said to KNBR's Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey on Tuesday morning. "One day, this will be a hell of a movie, that’s for damn sure."

The offseason drama surrounding the veteran quarterback felt like a never-ending storyline.

It started with Garoppolo's emotional farewell to the 49ers Faithful after five seasons in the Bay. But that goodbye was followed by a surprise shoulder surgery, disappearing trade offers, an awkward reunion at training camp and, finally, Garoppolo getting back in the driver's seat as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

The relationship between Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan, one that began with the 49ers' trade for the quarterback in 2017, appeared to be over -- at least on the field -- after San Francisco lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The football gods had other plans.

"I think the best thing about me and Kyle being in this situation is we’ve been in weird situations in the past," Garoppolo said. "This being no different.

"What really, at the end of the day, keeps us together -- we both want to win games. That’s what it’s all about. We’re not here to put up cool stats and look good on the stat sheet.

"We’re here to get W’s, and that’s it."

The 49ers have won two of three games Garoppolo started under center, most recently a convincing 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

"That’s transpired to our entire locker room," Garoppolo said. "You can feel it, you can see it just in guys’ eyes on game day. It means something to guys, and that’s what you want to see."

But every Hollywood film needs a climactic finish. "Murph and Mac" asked Garoppolo if the 49ers' blockbuster will end with the veteran quarterback hoisting his first Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII.

"That's the plan, man," Garoppolo said. Just got to keep this thing going one game at a time now."

End scene.

