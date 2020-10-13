Jimmy Garoppolo's ankle should be 'same, if not better,' Kyle Shanahan expects

Jimmy G's ankle should be 'same, if not better,' Shanahan says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo’s passer rating was much worse for wear after Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the 49ers quarterback’s health remained status quo.

Garoppolo made several-ill advised throws, leading to two interceptions on the day and just seven completions on 17 attempts for 77 yards. He remained limited from the lingering effects of a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 2.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told Fox Sports' Lindsay Czarniak that he benched Garoppolo at halftime in order to protect his starting QB's health. He reiterated that decision in his Monday media availability.

“Jimmy came in good,” Shanahan said on a video conference call with reporters. “I know he’s sore from the first half. I think his ankle is sore and body a little bit from some of the hits that he had, but nothing that made it worse. It was like you expected after a game."

Garoppolo lacked mobility and the 49ers offensive line was subpar Sunday, leading to the QB getting sacked three times for 23 yards. With the 49ers' obvious inability to avoid the Dolphins' pass rush, Shanahan didn't want to risk Garoppolo sustaining further injury. So, C.J. Beathard played in the second half.

“Nothing too bad happened," Shanahan said of Garoppolo. "We got him out of there before that did, so we’ll see how he is on Wednesday. I expect him to be at least the same, if not better, so hopefully he can get a week of that, and have no setbacks Thursday and Friday, and hopefully we get him out there Sunday night.”

The 49ers' schedule doesn’t get any easier next week, and they'll have their hands full trying to keep Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald out of the backfield. The All-Pro already has racked up 7.5 sacks on the season, including 4.0 alone in the Rams' Week 5 win over the Washington Football Team. The Rams, as a whole, sacked Kyle Allen and Alex Smith eight times on Sunday, and LA is tied for the league lead in sacks (20.0).

As of now, it appears Shanahan is leaning toward starting Garoppolo again Sunday night, but the QB will need to get the ball out of his hands much faster than he did against the Dolphins if he wants to stay upright.