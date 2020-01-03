Jimmy Garoppolo's agent files trademark for 'It feels great baby'

It's been a season to remember for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

Garoppolo has led the Niners to a 13-3 record and No. 1 seed in the NFC. If Garoppolo learned one thing from former mentor Tom Brady, it's that you have to cash in on your fame.

That's exactly what the 49ers' star signal-caller and his agent are trying to do, as Yee & Dubin Sports, who represent Garoppolo, filed for six trademarks for, "It feels great, baby" on Dec. 30, per Josh Gerben.

Jimmy Garoppolo's agents, Yee & Dubin Sports, have filed 6 trademarks for:



IT FEELS GREAT BABY



and



FEELS GREAT BABY



The filings were made on Dec 30 and indicate a 'FEELS GREAT BABY' clothing brand and TV show are in the works.



My analysis 👇#feelsgreatbaby#49ers pic.twitter.com/h9OS37Y4uP



















— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 3, 2020

Those words escaped Garoppolo's lips after the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium when FOX's Erin Andrew asked Jimmy G how it felt to be 8-0.

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers!



Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

The clip went viral and now has become somewhat of a mantra after every subsequent 49ers win.

Garoppolo even used it as his Instagram caption after the 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West title and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

I have no idea what the TV show could be about, but they'll probably sell a lot of shirts.

