Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers teammates didn't realize he hurt ankle vs. Jets

Reed, Aiyuk weren't aware Jimmy G hurt ankle early vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo limping around on the field was evident to home viewers but his demeanor in the huddle had his 49ers teammates believing there was nothing wrong.

It was the fourth offensive play of the 49ers’ 31-13 win over the New York Jets when Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain. He was awkwardly rolled up upon when sacked by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

The quarterback had additional tape applied to his ankle on the sidelines and continued to play the remainder of the first half.

Jordan Reed caught both of his two touchdowns in the first half while Garoppolo was still under center. When the tight end heard that Garoppolo was not going to return to the field after halftime, he was surprised.

“Honestly I didn’t even know he was injured at all,” Reed said. “He didn’t make it known to me or anyone else, I don’t think, in the huddle. He never mentioned anything like that, he always kept his composure.

“So when he when heard he was going out, I was kind of confused. I’m glad it’s a small thing, he’ll bounce right back.”

Brandon Aiyuk, who made his NFL debut Sunday after missing Week 1, was also surprised when he learned of the quarterback’s injury. Garoppolo and the rookie wide receiver seemed to pick up where they left off in training camp prior to Aiyuk being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“He just came to the huddle and was calling plays,” Aiyuk said. “Nothing was going on so I didn’t know what happened to him, I didn’t know anything was wrong with him. He is just a warrior and just played and just kept at it.”

Garoppolo could miss some time depending on the severity of his high ankle sprain, but the fact that he battled through the pain has earned him even more respect from his teammates.