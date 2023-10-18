Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday with back injury

The Raiders will be without their starting quarterback to begin the week.

Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in his press conference that Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice on Wednesday.

McDaniels added that he didn't have any other updates on the signal-caller.

Garoppolo suffered a back injury during Sunday's win over the Patriots, going to the hospital as a precaution. Garoppolo avoided any internal injuries.

In five starts this year, Garoppolo has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, which works out to an 82.6 passer rating.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell could get his second start of the season if Garoppolo is unable to play this weekend against Chicago.

In the Week 4 loss to the Chargers, O’Connell was 24-of-39 for 238 yards with an interception.

McDaniels also noted cornerback Nate Hobbs will remain out of practice on Wednesday. Hobbs has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.