The 49ers begin their offseason conditioning program today, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be there.

Garoppolo is rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder away from the team facility and the 49ers’ are on board with his personal rehab plan, according to NFL Network.

Still, it might make more sense for Garoppolo not to be there even if he were healthy enough to be a full participant. Although Garoppolo remains on the team, the 49ers are ready to move on to Trey Lance, and Garoppolo’s presence only complicates matters.

At some point this offseason, it seems likely that Garoppolo will be traded or released. It’s entirely possible Garoppolo will never report to the 49ers’ offseason program, and that the next time he’s at a team facility it will be some other team’s facility.

Garoppolo has a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary this season and the 49ers are currently very tight against the salary cap.

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t attend start of 49ers’ offseason program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk