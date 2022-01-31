Jimmy Garoppolo 'weird plays' helped Rams beat 49ers, Eric Weddle says

Weddle says 'weird plays' by Jimmy G helped Rams beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Eric Weddle and the Los Angeles Rams say they were prepared for a mistake from Jimmy Garoppolo, and finally capitalized on one of his "weird plays" to clinch their NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers.

“I literally saw (Aaron Donald) A.D. coming and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s gonna sack him,’” Weddle told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “And I saw him flip that ball in there. I said, ‘Oh my gosh. He just did it.’ He just did … Jimmy does those weird plays sometimes in a game, and it went right to us.”

That "weird play" was Garoppolo running for his life from the Rams' defensive line, and trying to force a shovel to 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty that ended up being intercepted by Travin Howard.

On the previous possession, the Rams had missed a near interception that both Weddle and Jalen Ramsey nearly came down with. Weddle told Breer the defense had added motivation after failing to make that play.

“That was a typical Jimmy throw that he makes every game,” Weddle told Breer. ‘You’re like, ‘That’s the one.’ And that’s the one that we missed on.”

Garoppolo had thrown two touchdown passes in the game before that final turnover, but also had an interception in each of the 49ers' three playoff games.

Weddle came out of a two-year retirement to join the Rams late in the season, and led the team in tackles as LA came back from a 10-point deficit to stun the 49ers.

Garoppolo's 49ers tenure likely ended on that final interception, and now we will see where the embattled veteran next takes an NFL snap.

