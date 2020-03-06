Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Tom Brady: 49ers fans vote on which QB they'd prefer

Tom Brady vs. Jimmy Garoppolo -- who you got for the 49ers quarterback?

If we were to be more specific, we're talking current Brady and Jimmy G. None of this "back when they were both on the Patriots," stuff.

49ers Insider Matt Maiocco asked his Twitter followers in a "just for fun" poll, who you would take right now. Jimmy G won by a landslide:

Just because ... which QB would you take right now? — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 4, 2020

The Jimmy G supporters came out in full force with 17,590 participating in the poll:

Jimmy G played better in 2019 than Brady did. This literally shouldn't even be a discussion and it disgusts me that there are some "fans" (though not the majority) that want it to happen. — Griffin (@superduperm1) March 4, 2020

The one that Feels Great Baby!! pic.twitter.com/pDu1nbeuE7 — Ted H Niners Kings of the NFC (@TedH6) March 4, 2020

Still, those who chose Brady stood by him firmly.

TB12 everyday and twice on SB Sunday. — Dave (@davejohnson650) March 4, 2020

Brady easily. best QB in NFL history. niners need to move on from jimmy garropollo!!!!!!! — Cash (@GaroppoIo) March 4, 2020

There have been rumors (weird ones) where a possible link of Brady to the 49ers had surfaced via Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. But that is more than likely speculation as opposed to interest from San Francisco, as Maiocco writes.

That speculation is strong, however. Brady, 42, grew up in the Bay Area and watched the 49ers. Shanahan was even approached with the Brady to 49ers thought and said he didn't want to go down that road.

The people have spoken.

