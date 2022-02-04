Is Jimmy Garoppolo an upgrade over Steelers QB Mason Rudolph?

Between now and the start of free agency, expect every big-name quarterback out there to be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers on some level. Keep in mind, all these stories are just going to be conjecture and folks connecting the dots and probably nothing of substance.

One name picking up some traction is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN, Garoppolo expects to be traded this offseason and wants to go to a winning organization. The Niners drafted Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and you have to assume they want to get him into the starting lineup in 2022.

So if we assume Garoppolo is on the market and as a for instance would cost the Steelers a first and second-round pick in 2022 and a second in 2023, do you pull the trigger? All you have to do is head over the Twitter to see how divided the fanbase is about Garoppolo potentially joining the Steelers as opposed to just going with Mason Rudolph.

I’m not sure there is any objective measure that shows Rudolph is a better quarterback but given the financial implications of trading for Garoppolo and then signing him to an extension, I get the apprehension. It really comes down to how quickly the Steelers want to be competitive and how much are they willing to pay to do it?

But I want to ask the fans. Are you willing to make the trade for a guy like Garoppolo as opposed to just plugging in Rudolph if it means staying in the playoff hunt? Let us know in the comments below.

Jimmy Garoppolo says he expects to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers and he wants to be sent to a winning situation:https://t.co/RsXWmlHXWC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

