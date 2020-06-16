Jimmy Garoppolo was unfazed by team’s consideration of Tom Brady

The 49ers admit that they considered pursuing Tom Brady in free agency, before deciding to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo now says he had no problem with that.

“It’s the NFL,” Garoppolo said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “There’s competition. Everyone’s trying to put the best team together they can. And that’s just the reality of it.”

Garoppolo confirmed that coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch were transparent about the possibility of adding Brady, which surely means that Garropolo would have been traded. It would have been impossible to carry large cap numbers for both players, or for one of them to serve as the backup to the other.

“The one thing I can say about the whole situation was Kyle and John were very honest with me the whole time,” Garoppolo said. “That’s their job — to put the best team together possible and you’ve got to respect that. So as long as the honesty and truthfulness is there, I respect those guys, I love those guys. And it’s going to be a fun year this year.”

The mere fact that it got to the point that they told Garropolo about it shows that it was real. And even though Garoppolo is saying all the right things, the clear message is that they’ll continue to explore their options unless Garoppolo gives them a reason not to.

