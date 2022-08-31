Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance 'drama' same as last season, Kyle Shanahan says

How Shanahan views Lance-Jimmy G 'drama' compared to last year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Last season, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went into each game knowing that Trey Lance was waiting in the wings.

And in a shocking turn of events, Trey Lance will start under center this season with Garoppolo at the ready on the sideline should anything go awry.

It certainly is an interesting dynamic, and one that some fear could place undue pressure on Lance. But coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t see this season being any more or less dramatic than last.

“I just think that’s the reality of that position in this job,” Shanahan told reporters Tuesday during a conference call. “I don’t think there was going to be any less drama. When a quarterback has a bad game and has a three-pick game or loses the game, that’s coming Monday morning and during the game regardless, and it’s going to last an entire week until they play again.”

Garoppolo faced plenty of calls for Lance to start amid the ups and downs of the 2021 season, and Shanahan was asked Tuesday how the same treatment -- but reversed -- could impact Lance if that happens this year.

In the end, there’s one way to quiet that noise, Shanahan said. There will be inevitable bumps in the road for Lance, but winning can do a lot for a fanbase.

“... I don’t know how anyone can be successful in this business if they get caught up in that stuff,” Shanahan said. “Yeah, that’s part of our fan base and why our sport’s so popular, but I don’t believe that that stuff has an effect on whether a guy succeeds or not.

“I think it’s what he does in here and what he does on the field.”

Shanahan spoke at length about how drafting Lance placed pressure on Garoppolo in 2021, but the team still went far despite the outside noise.

“So every time we lost, [Garoppolo] heard it,” Shanahan said. “It was from the narrative and everybody because that’s the position, it’s the quarterback’s fault.”

The 49ers believe they can replicate last season’s success with a new quarterback under center, but the same pair of signal-callers at the center of countless NFL discussions. And perhaps with the best backup quarterback in the league on the roster, Lance can learn a thing or two from Garoppolo when it comes to tuning out any doubters.

“I can’t wait to get [Lance] started on our team in Week 1. And having Jimmy there as a backup makes us feel really good, because we have a starting quarterback as a backup,” Shanahan said. “The rest of the league had a chance to get him, and I just feel so fortunate that he’s still here in that case.

“And in no way does that hurt our team. It’s only helped our team.”

Even though Lance was an unproven rookie behind Garoppolo last season, and now the new starter with a proven NFL quarterback behind him, Shanahan doesn’t see a difference in the two situations.

Because at this level, you have to produce no matter what. And it’s clear the 49ers believe Lance has the tools to do so.

“No, I don't see a difference,” Shanahan said. “I see different stories, but I see the same result. When you don't play good in this league at quarterback or you don't win games, something's coming.”

