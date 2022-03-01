Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 49ers QB drawing 'significant interest'

Report: Jimmy G drawing 'significant interest,' needs surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It appears that Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers is coming to an end ... and probably soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon, citing sources, that Garoppolo will soon undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him until summer and that it will not impact his trade market, which is reportedly developing quickly.

49ersâ€™ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday. If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with the new coaching and medical staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

Garoppolo played with both shoulder and thumb injuries throughout the 49ers' postseason run, gutting out three huge wins against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round.

Having already said his goodbyes in a press conference immediately after San Francisco's NFC Championship Game loss to the Rams, it became clear that Garoppolo's tenure with the team was coming to an end, despite coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch not confirming the team's intentions this offseason.

It remains unclear what the 49ers will be able to fetch in a Garoppolo trade, but if his market is as competitive as Schefter reports, San Francisco should be able to move swiftly.

If the 49ers do indeed trade Garoppolo as expected, they have already committed to doing right by the veteran quarterback in keeping him informed of their plans.