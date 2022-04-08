Jimmy Garoppolo trade: NFL exec glad his team didn't wait for deal

NFL exec relieved his team didn't wait on trade for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It doesn't appear that a Jimmy Garoppolo trade is on the horizon.

The annual NFL offseason game of Quarterback Musical Chairs has nearly come to an end and Garoppolo remains on the 49ers.

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, it's looking increasingly likely that the 49ers quarterback will remain on the roster this summer.

The Athletic's Mike Sando released an article Friday where he spoke to NFL executives around the league about offseason moves for all 32 teams. One executive expressed relief that his team did not pursue a trade with the 49ers for Garoppolo.

“They got a solid corner in Charvarius Ward, and now they are playing a waiting game with Garoppolo,” an executive told Sando. “I’d just hold onto him. Wait. Someone will get desperate. I’d even keep him through the season. Why get rid of a guy just to get rid of him to play the other guy (Trey Lance) if you know Jimmy has value? And Jimmy has value.

“I’ve got no issue with what we did because it’s better than drafting one of these guys, and it’s better than waiting on Garoppolo because if you are waiting on Garoppolo, it’s not like you are waiting on Drew Brees and his labrum,” this exec said. “You are waiting on Garoppolo, who is happy throwing it less than 20 times in big games.”

With Garoppolo's market quickly evaporating this offseason, what should San Francisco do now?

“The answer is holding onto Jimmy and hoping someone doesn’t draft someone, or there is an injury, but at $24 million, no one is going to have the ability to carry that anyway,” another executive told The Athletic. “The question for the 49ers is, would you pay Jimmy a bunch of it now and try to make him more palatable? If you are Jimmy and the money is unguaranteed, how much would you take from the 49ers as a guarantee knowing you may get stuck there, and they can control your destination? Both sides have risk.”

After quarterback Trey Lance reportedly was assured behind the scenes that he will be the starter next season, it's still likely that the 49ers will move on from Garoppolo at some point.

Until then, it's increasingly apparent that the veteran signal-caller is on the roster as offseason programs ramp up shortly.

