Jimmy Garoppolo trade: Betting odds on landing spots for 49ers QB

Examining odds on Jimmy G's next landing spot if 49ers trade QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo gave an unofficial farewell to the 49ers this week, and told reporters his representatives are working with the organization to find the veteran quarterback a new home this offseason. But where will Jimmy G take his next NFL snap?

The betting favorites are the Pittsburgh Steelers (+400) per odds provided by our partner, PointsBet. The Steelers just had longtime franchise QB Ben Roethlisberger retire, and have some talented offensive weapons on the roster, including Bay Area native running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Chase Claypool. Pittsburgh finished 2021 with a 9-7-1 record, and qualified for the playoffs before being eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next up are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+400), which would be quite the full circle situation for Garoppolo. Jimmy G of course began his career as the seeming heir apparent to Tom Brady as the New England Patriots' quarterback, before he was traded to the 49ers in 2017.

Now that Brady officially has announced his retirement, Tampa Bay only has Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask in their QB room. Garoppolo could take over a roster that has lots of offensive firepower, including Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin among others.

The final team coming in at +400 is the newly-named Washington Commanders. Washington had Taylor Heinecke at the helm in 2021, who was 7-8 as a starter and threw 20 touchdowns but also had 15 passes intercepted. The Commanders have Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin at the skill positions, and a very successful NFL coach and Northern California native in Ron Rivera.

Two other outlier candidates round out the top five teams who might end up nabbing Garoppolo this offseason. First is the Denver Broncos (+600), who alternated between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock this past season and finished an AFC West-worst 7-10.

At +800, the Carolina Panthers are another intriguing landing spot for Jimmy G. Sam Darnold did not bring much winning to the Panthers in 2021, and the franchise appears ripe for a change at the position. Carolina also is slated to have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so we could see them go for one of this year's QB prospects instead of opting for a veteran like Garoppolo that would require a trade.

This will be one of the main storylines for the upcoming offseason, and expect to hear plenty of rumors linking Garoppolo to various teams before a trade comes together for general manager John Lynch and the 49ers.

