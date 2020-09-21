Jimmy Garoppolo was in top form before injury in 49ers' win vs. Jets

Jimmy G was in top form before injury in win vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo was not good in the 49ers' season-opening loss, but he acquitted himself well Sunday in the 31-13 win over the Jets -- that is, before he was forced to leave the game with a high ankle sprain.

Garoppolo didn't play in the second half, but was very productive in the first. After Raheem Mostert opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown run, Jimmy G found success through the air.

He completed 14 of his 16 pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came on third-down throws to tight end Jordan Reed while the Jets were blitzing. Prior to Sunday's game, he had only thrown for three such touchdowns in his career.

Each of Garoppolo’s 2 Pass TD to Jordan Reed came on 3rd down and against the blitz. He only had 3 career 3rd-down Pass TD against the blitz entering Sunday, per @ESPNStatsInfo #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 20, 2020

Whereas Garoppolo was off with a few throws in Week 1, he was tremendously accurate in Week 2. Of his two incompletions, one came on a perfectly thrown ball that Kendrick Bourne dropped, and the other was defended by Jets safety Marcus Maye -- meaning all 16 of his pass attempts were on target. It was the first time in Garoppolo's career that he was on target with all of his pass attempts.

Garoppolo went 14-of-16 w/ 2 TD in 1st hlf before sitting 2nd hlf with ankle injury. Of his two INCs, 1 was dropped by Bourne and other was defended by Maye, meaning he didn’t throw an off-target pass. First time in 28 career starts that JG was on target on every attempt. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 20, 2020

His day was cut short due to injury, but Garoppolo was on pace for a very big game. And thanks to his sizzling first half, his cumulative statistics look pretty good through two weeks.

Through two games, #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 33 of 49 (67.3%) for 390 yards (8.0 avg. per attempt) with four TDs, no interceptions and a passer rating of 118.6. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 21, 2020

When Garoppolo is on like he was in the first half Sunday -- and has a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal -- the 49ers have the ability to put up points in bunches, regardless of the opponent. The high ankle sprain is expected to keep him out of next week's game against the New York Giants and potentially longer, as Nick Mullens temporarily will take his spot under center.

The 49ers likely will find things much tougher for however long Garoppolo is out. But they have to feel good about his play Sunday, and surely hope he'll pick up where he left off sooner rather than later.