49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is projected as a limited practice participant today with Trey Lance getting snaps with the starters.

Despite the torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb, Garoppolo is expected to start again Sunday as the 49ers battle the Cowboys in the wild-card round.

He played through a significant amount of pain to complete 23 of 32 for 316 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a must-win Week 18 game against the Rams.

“The thumb held up pretty well,” Garoppolo said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It is what it is. It was a little sore after the game, but it’s feeling great right now.”

Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s thumb was “sore” after Sunday’s game but feeling better now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk