Jimmy Garoppolo throws TD pass after replacing injured Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup has proven brilliant.
Trey Lance was carted off with a right ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks.
On came the veteran Garoppolo and he completed his first four passes, one going for a touchdown.
George Kittle was out, too, so Garoppolo went to Ross Dwelley on a play that was good for 38 yards and gave San Francisco a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Jimmy G hits Ross Dwelley for a @49ers touchdown! #FTTB
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5seLjDGe69 pic.twitter.com/MJJgA9chvi
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022