Jimmy Garoppolo throws 2 first-half TD passes in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals were playing in Mexico City on Monday night.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s passes took to the air and high altitude without a problem.
Garoppolo threw a pair of TD passes in the first 30 minutes as the Niners grabbed a 17-10 lead.
The first went to Brandon Aiyuk:
AIYUUUUUUUK. @49ers
📺: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/zx0bwsT2Qn
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2022
The second to George Kittle:
¡VAMOS KITTLE! @gkittle46
📺: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/1YfXFbbgqe
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2022
Aiyuk was in the spirit of where the game was played.
📺: #SFvsAZ on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bpbiHXgG41 pic.twitter.com/SjPQ7js2Hx
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2022