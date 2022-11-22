Jimmy Garoppolo throws 2 first-half TD passes in Mexico City

Barry Werner
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals were playing in Mexico City on Monday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s passes took to the air and high altitude without a problem.

Garoppolo threw a pair of TD passes in the first 30 minutes as the Niners grabbed a 17-10 lead.

The first went to Brandon Aiyuk:

The second to George Kittle:

Aiyuk was in the spirit of where the game was played.

