Jimmy Garoppolo throwing 'heck out of the ball,' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan says

SANTA CLARA -- While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues his physical therapy and throwing routine as a member of the 49ers’ 90-man roster, about the only certainty seems to be that he will not be with the team when the season begins.

The 49ers continue to hold onto Garoppolo and seek a trade rather than cutting him free now to allow him a better chance to opening the season as a starter with another team.

One of those possible teams for which Garoppolo could end up is the Seattle Seahawks — an NFC West opponent and the 49ers’ Week 2 opponent.

“Jimmy is working out hard and throwing the heck out of the ball,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday. “I told you guys everything about the situation. I’m not going to (say) every single thing in my head, but you can figure it out when I say we have to do what’s right for this organization.

“And we’re going to do everything we can to make it as good as possible for Jimmy while what’s doing what’s right for this organization at the same time.”

Shanahan said he has not seen or spoken to Garoppolo since Tuesday, when players reported to training camp. The 49ers are moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter.

Garoppolo, who underwent shoulder surgery in March, received clearances from his doctor and the 49ers’ medical staff this week.

Now, it’s a waiting game to find out where Garoppolo will open the season.

Garoppolo is scheduled to make a non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million. The 49ers will realize an immediate cap savings of $25.55 million as long as he is cut or released before final cuts are made on Aug. 30.

“I think he’s handled it great, but the reality of this business is the reality of everything: Sometimes you got to wait on stuff,” Shanahan sad, “And I think he understand that. You wish it could be differently but this is business and he understand that and it makes complete sense to him. It is what it is.”

