Jimmy Garoppolo’s three touchdowns give 49ers 21-6 halftime lead

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s ankle injury got him pulled after 31 plays last week. His ankle obviously is feeling better this week as he has been a pain in the Rams’ butt.

The 49ers quarterback passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, leading his team to a 21-6 lead on the Rams at halftime. Garoppolo completed 17 of 21 passes and has a 148.9 passer rating.

The 49ers scored on three of five possessions, rolling to 291 yards and 18 first downs on 41 plays. The Rams have only 102 yards and six first downs on 21 snaps.

The 49ers had the ball for 21:22.

Deebo Samuel caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo; George Kittle‘s score covered 44 yards and came on fourth down; and Brandon Aiyuk‘s went for 2 yards. Garoppolo completed passes to eight different receivers.

Raheem Mostert has 64 yards on 16 carries.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff went 5-of-12 for 42 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 10-yard scoring toss to Robert Woods, but Samuel Sloman had his extra point blocked.

