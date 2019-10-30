Jimmy Garoppolo was a Chicago Bears fan growing up in the Arlington Heights area of Illinois, but that doesn't stop him from recognizing one of the greats.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was seen mingling with the 49ers recently and Jimmy G was all smiles after exchanging a few words.

"I gotta say, man, I was a Bears fan growing up, but you were the only Packer that I liked," Garoppolo told Favre as they shared a handshake.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Favre also has connections to another quarterback in Nick Mullens -- the two both attended The University of Southern Mississippi, which Favre describes as a "small fraternity," so despite the age gap, they share a strong commonality.

"He's a cool dude," Garoppolo said of Mullens.

The legendary quarterback (I'm referring to Favre in this case) appeared to like what he's seen from the 49ers even saying the team hasn't hit their stride on offense.

[RELATED: Jerry Rice believes Jimmy G ready to blossom]

"So, imagine how good you can be?" Favre said regarding the undefeated 49ers.

Strong words from one of the best.

Jimmy Garoppolo tells Brett Favre: 'You were the only Packer I liked' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area