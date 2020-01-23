Jimmy Garoppolo taking Tom Brady's mentality into Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to take a snap in a Super Bowl, but he does have plenty of experience on the NFL's biggest stage.

During his time as the New England Patriots' backup quarterback, Garoppolo had a front-row seat to watch Tom Brady lead his team to victories in Super Bowl 49 and Super Bowl 51. On Feb. 2, the San Francisco 49ers QB will have a chance to do the same in Super Bowl 54 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

As he prepares for the biggest game of his young career, Garoppolo isn't taking those years learning from Brady for granted. In fact, he says he'll head into battle with Brady's approach.

"Everyone says it should be like another game, but just the way that he actually did it," Garoppolo said, per the San Jose Mercury News. "Up close and personal, picking up everything I could and seeing how he went about his business, obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him. I'll try to transfer that over to my game."

As for whether he plans on reaching out to Brady for advice before his first Super Bowl start, Garoppolo told the Mercury News it'd be "a good idea" and he "might" follow through with it.

Given how well the 49ers have played in the playoffs, and throughout the regular season, Jimmy G may be just fine without Brady's advice. But it certainly wouldn't hurt for the 28-year-old to pick the brain of his mentor again for old times' sake.

