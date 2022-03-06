Jimmy Garoppolo’s surgery, new QB coach and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

It is another offseason weekend, so we take the time to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals to see what has gone on over the last week.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories Cardinals fans should know about.

Brian Griese leaves ESPN to be 49ers QB coach

Griese has been working Monday Night Football broadcasts for ESPN. He is joining Kyler Shanahan’s coaching staff to coach quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo to have shoulder surgery

Garoppolo has dealt with a number of injuries since he joined the 49ers. He injured his shoulder in the 49ers’ playoff game against the Cowboys but played through it. Now he needs surgery.

He is still likely to be traded but will be sidelined till training camp.

49ers have 3 options for Garoppolo

The 4e9rs are expected to trade him, but they have options. Niners Wire’s Kyle Madson broke down all three options (not two) they can choose.

Kyle Shanahan passes on combine

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was in Indianapolis for the NFL combine. The 49ers head coach was not.

Trey Lance would have been top pick in 2022 draft

This year’s quarterback class is uncertain. Last year, Trevor Lawrence was the clear No. 1. The 49ers drafted Lance third overall and he was the third quarterback picked. There was some debate whether he should have been the third pick.

However, Daniel Jeremiah believes that Lance would have been the clear No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Does that say more about the draft class or Lance? That’s what we have to decide.

