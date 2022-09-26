Jimmy Garoppolo still 'best option' for 49ers, Donte Whitner believes

Whitner believes Jimmy G still the best option for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are not a lot of positives to take out of the 49ers' ugly 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but in the eyes of one analyst, that does not mean it is time to lose faith in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Shortly after San Francisco's loss at Empower Field at Mile High, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner explained why he still believes Garoppolo is the right man to lead the 49ers this season.

"I'm starting to hear the questions, 'Whitner, do you still believe that Jimmy Garoppolo is the best option for this team?' " Whitner said on the latest episode of "Hitner's Hot Take" this week. "And I say, 'Yes' "

The reason Whitner is confident in Garoppolo is that he has seen the 30-year-old quarterback bounce back big after demoralizing losses like last Sunday.

Specifically, Whitner pointed out that after the 49ers lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Colt McCoy in the 2021 NFL season, Garoppolo "dominating" the Los Angeles Rams' defense during the next game.

"I expect the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo to clean up their mistakes this week and bounce back for the big win over a divisional opponent," Whitner concluded.

In the game Whitner alluded to, the 49ers beat the Rams, 31-10, with Garoppolo completing 15-of-19 pass attempts for 182 yards while throwing two touchdown passes.

With the 49ers set to play the Rams at Levi's Stadium in Week 4 on "Monday Night Football," San Francisco certainly hopes Garoppolo can bounce back against the defending Super Bowl champions.

However, the 49ers will have to do it without Trent Williams, who is expected to miss a month with a high ankle sprain.

As such, San Francisco will have to play a near-perfect game if they are to replicate last season's success against the Rams.

If Garoppolo is able to practice more with the team this week -- as his lack of reps with the team was evident in their loss to the Broncos -- perhaps the 49ers can look back to Week 3 as a bump in the road.

Should the 49ers falter, however, that will raise even more questions surrounding Garoppolo's future with the team.

