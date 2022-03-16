Jimmy Garoppolo still with 49ers as NFL's new league year begins

What Jimmy G still being with 49ers as new NFL year begins means originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The new league year arrived and Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to depart.

This is not going as the 49ers envisioned it, but things can change quickly this time of year.

When Garoppolo started playing better and the 49ers were winning games, the club figured Garoppolo would be an attractive addition for one of the many teams that had a vacancy at quarterback this offseason.

The belief was that enough teams had a need at quarterback that there would more demand than supply. The 49ers figured they could have gotten this whole thing wrapped up and announced Wednesday afternoon upon the beginning of the new league year.

But, then, Garoppolo sustained a torn ligament in his throwing thumb with three games remaining in the regular season. That was followed by a shoulder injury in the 49ers’ first-round playoff game at Dallas.

Garoppolo continued to play. His production dropped in the 49ers’ three playoff games, ending with a loss in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He did not require surgery on his thumb, as many had anticipated.

The shoulder, it turned out, was the bigger issue. He underwent surgery last week that is expected to prevent him from throwing a football until a month before training camp.

Apparently, NFL teams prefer to trade for quarterbacks who can actually throw a football. Go figure.

Garoppolo’s health and the most funky offseason we have seen in a while are likely the reasons the 49ers are forced to hang onto him at this stage of the offseason.

There are still more than a handful of teams with fluid quarterback situations, and Deshaun Watson's status seems to be the next major development that will lead to all the seats getting filled.

The club made the necessary salary adjustments to get under the NFL’s salary cap without touching Garoppolo’s contract.

For now, the 49ers can hold onto Garoppolo, be patient and wait for a trade to materialize.

But if there continue to be no takers, they just might have to wait until he passes a physical and part ways with him.

Trey Lance is ready to take over as the starter. The 49ers signed Nate Sudfeld last week to a contract worth backup money.

At some point, it stands to reason the 49ers will find it necessary to clear Garoppolo’s $25.5 million off the books in order to reinvest that money into such players as Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

There will come a point that Garoppolo becomes more valuable to the 49ers by not being on the 49ers.

