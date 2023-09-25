Jimmy Garoppolo starts second half for Raiders

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was hit and twisted awkwardly late in the first half and went back to the locker room early to get checked out.

But Garoppolo was on the field for the Raiders to begin the second half.

The Raiders did not announce an injury for Garoppolo.

Las Vegas went three-and-out to start the third quarter. Garoppolo had a pair of completions to Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams before a short pass to Hunter Renfrow was 3 yards short of the sticks. Garoppolo’s second-down throw to Adams over the middle got the receiver hit hard to force the incompletion.