Jimmy Garoppolo to start vs. Dolphins
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday announced to media in a video conference after practice that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start for San Francisco against the Dolphins in Week 5. Garoppolo missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain that he sustained early in Week 2 vs. the Jets. He finished the first half of that game but never came back out of the locker room after halftime. He didn’t practice at all leading up to Weeks 3 and 4, but returned Wednesday on a limited basis. He was limited Thursday as well.