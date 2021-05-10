Jimmy Garoppolo will start at least 10 games, Peter Kings believes

King believes Jimmy G will start at least 10 games this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just how long will 49ers fans have to wait until Trey Lance takes over as the team's starting quarterback? NBC Sports' Peter King believes coach Kyle Shanahan has no reason to rush the rookie.

In fact, if the over/under of games Jimmy Garoppolo will start this season were set at 10, King would take the over.

The best thing happened," King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column. "The Niners didn’t trade Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Niners got their quarterback of the future. This is actually a good thing for Garoppolo -- because he’ll have the chance to show the team made a huge mistake by drafting his successor by being the clear choice to start the season with a fortified team.

"If he plays great, Garoppolo gets to either continue to play great in San Francisco or be able to continue his career in a good spot in 2022."

That's exactly what the 49ers hope happens, too.

In his only full season as the 49ers' starter, Garoppolo led San Francisco to Super Bowl LIV. But his injury history has become a problem and Shanahan might have felt he already has seen his ceiling. So Shanahan and Co. traded up to draft Lance with the No. 3 pick.

This is considered a win-now contender. Lance was seen as a prospect who needs some grooming, which makes this a great situation for the young QB. But just how long will he sit behind Garoppolo? CEO Jed York wouldn't be surprised if Lance sits for two seasons behind Garoppolo.

That seems like a bit of a stretch, but 2021 at least feels like Garoppolo's job to lose for the time being.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast