Jimmy Garoppolo has simple response to deep passing game criticism

Jimmy G has simple response to criticism of deep passing game

Jimmy Garoppolo is just doing his job.

The 49ers quarterback came up under Bill Belichick and knows that his job as the quarterback is to execute the game plan the coaching staff puts in place. So when Garoppolo hears the criticism that he can't attack defenses vertically or at the boundary, he has a simple response that comes from his NFL upbringing in Foxboro.

“No. I mean, I just go with the plan that’s given," Garoppolo told reporters Wednesday. "I think we've stretched them pretty well in some different aspects, but just whatever play’s called I'll go out there and execute it.”

Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense have been slow out of the gates in their last two games. While that didn't hurt them in a Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, falling into a 17-0 hole in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers put the 49ers behind the eight ball.

But the veteran signal-caller doesn't think he and coach Kyle Shanahan have to make any changes during the week for the offense to get going quicker.

“Well, he has his own process too, and you don't want to mess with that too much," Garoppolo said. "He's had success with it in the past. So he kind of handles the openers. As far as us, it's more of just trying to anticipate what we're going to see. You do all this scouting and things like that, but once you get out there on Sunday, you might get the look you plan for, you might get something that you've never even talked about. And I think it's just the balance of that as players, we’ve got to be able to execute under whatever circumstances.”

At 2-1, calls already have started for rookie quarterback Trey Lance to supplant Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

But Shanahan made it clear this week that Garoppolo is the 49ers' starter.

"There's not a quarterback battle right now," Shanahan said. "We're going with our starting quarterback. Who I think is playing very well right. We're happy that he is so that Trey isn't thrown into any situations he has to do too early. If he ever is thrown into that, I know Trey will deal with that and he'll get better as it goes. But it's a luxury that we don't have to do that to Trey or to our team, so hopefully, we won't have to."

Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense will look to get out of the blocks quicker Sunday when the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks.

