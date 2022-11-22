Jimmy Garoppolo shouts 'feels great, baby' in Spanish after win in Mexico City

Jimmy G shouts 'feels great, baby' in Spanish after 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's famous catch phrase took on a new life Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Minutes after the 49ers wrapped up their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo joined the ESPN Deportes broadcast and was instructed on how to say "feels great, baby!" in Spanish.

"Se siente bien, bebe!"

Garoppolo first debuted the "feels great, baby!" line in an interview with FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews following the 49ers' 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 31, 2019. That victory propelled San Francisco to a perfect 8-0 record.

On Monday night, Garoppolo yet again led the 49ers to a win over the Cardinals -- this time by a dominant 38-10 margin. Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing, adding up to a 131.9 passer rating. It was his fifth game this season with a passer rating above 100, and the first time he's gone three straight games without an interception.

The 49ers (6-4) slid past the Seattle Seahawks into first place in the NFC West after the victory and improved to 4-0 against division rivals.

"Se siente bien, bebe," indeed.