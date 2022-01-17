Jimmy Garoppolo has right shoulder sprain, should practice Wednesday

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo picked up another injury in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Monday press conference that Garoppolo sprained his right shoulder in the second quarter of the 23-17 win. Garoppolo did not leave the game and finished 16-of-25 for 172 yards and an interception.

Shanahan said that the sprain is a slight one and that Garoppolo should be able to take part in practice on Wednesday.

Shanahan reiterated that linebacker Fred Warner has a chance to play against the Packers this week after spraining his ankle on Sunday. The team is also hopeful that defensive end Nick Bosa will clear the concussion protocol in time to play.

