Jimmy Garoppolo set for preseason debut; three 49ers healthy scratches

DENVER – Three of the 49ers' top players from their two days of practices against the Denver Broncos will not suit up for the preseason game on Monday night.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, and linebackers Fred Warner and Kwon Alexander will sit out, the 49ers announced. All three are believed to be healthy, but there was no immediate word why coach Kyle Shanahan chose to sit them out.

Buckner caused a disturbance during the practices with his pass-rush, while Warner and Alexander agitated the Broncos with their talk and energy.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to see limited action while making the start. He has not played since sustaining a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 3 of last season in Kansas City.

Among the 49ers who are not expected to play due to injuries are:

RB Jerick McKinnon (knee)

TE George Kittle (calf)

TE Levine Toilolo (shoulder)

TE Garrett Celek (PUP-back)

WR Trent Taylor (foot)

G Mike Person (foot)

G Joshua Garnett (finger)

C Weston Richburg (PUP-knee)

DE Dee Ford (knee)

DE Nick Bosa (ankle)

DE Ronald Blair (groin)

DT D.J. Jones (knee)

LB Elijah Lee (thumb)

CB Jason Verrett (ankle)

CB K'Waun Williams (knee)

FS Jimmie Ward (collarbone)































